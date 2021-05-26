BIG RUN — The Henderson Township Municipal Authority is moving forward with plans to replace water lines now that the authority has been approved for $2.7 million in Community Development Block Grant money.
Authority Chairman Jaimmie Meeks said this grant will cover everything the authority had planned for the water in the township except for the rehabilitation or construction of new wells.
“This will give us a new tank, which is a golf ball-style tank, right now we have a cylinder tank. It will put the water source higher in the air so you have more of a gravity feed. It will replace all lines except the service lines from the tap to the houses. Two booster pumps on the top end to make sure everyone has the same amount of pressures as everyone else,” Meeks said.
Meeks also said the authority is planning to keep the current water tank to hopefully have some kind of fire system and fire hydrants in the township.
The authority also got some good news from Henderson Township officials, who found out that they will be able to use some of the American Rescue Funds COVID-19 money to help with the water and sewage work too. The authority is planning to use this money to start on one of the wells that needs to be rehabilitated.
“At first we thought the money was only for betterment for employees, but the way they’ve read it, they can use it if it’s needed to better a system,” Meeks said. “We were already planning to start the process anyway, so this is a blessing.”
While the grant has been awarded, there is still paperwork to finish and the authority will have to have several meetings and bid out the project. Projects are being drawn up by the engineers group Gwin, Dobson & Foreman.
Meeks said he does not anticipate any work to begin until next year.
“Because of the project, you’ve got to get permits to happen and everything like that… Plus it has to be approved, and the bid awardee must be approved by the grant,” Meeks said. “By the time all that goes through, it will be close to winter again.”
He said the authority was pretty unsure about the grant, as it was turned down for the first grant it applied for. The first one was a match grant, according to Meeks, so they were hopeful for the CDBG as it is not a match grant.
He believes all the support from local government officials is what helped them secure the grant. Sen. Cris Dush previously came and helped load water for Stump Creek, and several people from the county and in government wrote letters of support.
“It felt like a weight lifted off our shoulders. We’re all volunteers, we all have full-time jobs that we keep up with… I work anywhere from 60 to 80 hours a week, and to try to do that and then come home in the evening and tell your family you have to go down and start digging somewhere because there’s a leak and you have to fix it,” Meeks said. “It’s nice to know that now we’ve got things starting to move and that money’s come in. You’ve got kind of a sigh of relief that when the project starts we can say ‘whew.’”
He said the challenge now is to find someone who can manage the project once it starts. They are hoping to get someone local who can take on the position of office manager. He said with a project like this, it’s a lot of money and needs to be held accountable.
The authority is hoping to find someone reliable to work through the project and make sure it gets done in a manner that everybody is satisfied with and meets the requirements of the grant.