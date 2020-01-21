REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council has announced a new award honoring standout residents of the community beginning this month.
January’s Citizen of the Month is Henry Deible, who has a long history in Reynoldsville as a businessman.
Announcing Deible’s selection, Council President Bill Cebulskie listed his work and accomplishments in Reynoldsville. Among those accomplishments, Cebulskie noted that Deible is his brother-in-law, and acted as a father figure to him when he was younger.
“We didn’t start out that great, because this guy was going to take my sister away,” Cebulskie joked. “I learned quickly though, I didn’t lose a sister, I gained a brother, and it was very nice as he acted as a father figure for me for many years... with all these tributes we give him, I guess he had one little failure; helping raise me.”
He went on to say Deible had been one of his best friends for most of his life, and he was honored to present him with the award.
Deible has been a dedicated citizen of Reynoldsville for about 66 years, and his family is well known around the community. Many know the Deible family for its involvement with First National Bank and Community First Bank before they were sold to Farmer’s National Bank.
He began working in the family business at 14 years of age as a janitor, and became the president and CEO. He was honored by the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year when he retired. He was one of three bankers inducted in 2019.
Deible has also served on the Borough Council for four years, headed the library fund drive, was president of the Reynoldsville Business Association, served on the Reynoldsville Homecoming Committee, and is still the active president for the Reynoldsville Area Industrial Development Park.
Cebulskie and council member Ralph “Tucker” August presented Deible with a framed award for the accomplishment. Deible dedicated the award to his family, many of whom attended the presentation.
“I’d like to dedicate it to my family, who’s mostly all here tonight. It doesn’t come without a lot of sacrifice on the family level. If you’re at a meeting or working someplace, you’re not at home, so thank you all for your support over the years also,” Deible said.