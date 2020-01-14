RIDGWAY — Those seeking to learn more about the benefits of herbs and natural products can relax and unwind at an upcoming Elk County Council on the Arts event.
An “Herbal Spa Day” will be from 4-6 p.m. at the ECCOTA gallery at 237 Main St. in Ridgway Jan. 18. The event will be led by Tara Heckler, founder of Blackberry and Sage Market — a local, sustainable and eco-friendly bath and spa product business based in Valier.
“I truly feel some self love after the holidays is extremely necessary,” Heckler said. “This spa day gives you the chance to relax, unwind, have fun and explore options that are natural, verses typical synthetic products you may find in the store.”
Heckler said she will provide background on the herbs she uses and their benefits for skin and mental wellbeing.
“I’ve heard people say, so many times, that they wanted to start using natural products, but didn’t know how or where to begin,” she said. “This class could serve as a starting point.”
Heckler’s products are offered year-round at ECCOTA, she adds.
Herbs and natural products have been her passion for 18 years, Heckler says. Her interest began for her health, and also for her love of gardening. She is a mother of three children and wants to pass on her knowledge of healthy living to them.
“I love the simplicity of herbs and organic skin care,” she said. “I love knowing what I’m putting on my skin and being able to pronounce the ingredients, feeling confident knowing there are no harmful synthetics or preservatives in my products. I only offer what I love using myself.”
ECCOTA Executive Director Sara Frank said she is seeing more and more people leaning toward more natural and cruelty-free beauty products.
Heckler’s products include lip balm, facial scrubs, soy candles and more.
The cost of the spa day event is $30 for ECCOTA members and $40 for non-members, which includes an annual membership. Registration in advance is required. Call 814-772-7051 for more information or visit www.eccota.com/event-registration/herbalspaday.