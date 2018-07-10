REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Borough Police reported arresting two individuals after finding heroin in an apartment on Grant Street.
According to police, Sgt. Tammy Murray of the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department assisted the Pennsylvania Board of Parole with a warrant served on Jackie Yohe III at 1113 Grant St. in Reynoldsville Borough on June 26.
Police said Yohe was found inside the apartment leased by Tonya Pearce-Werner. A search of the apartment was conducted and more than two bricks of heroin reportedly were seized. The heroin has a street value of $2,100, the police said.
Yohe was taken into custody by state parole agents and transported to a state correctional institution.
On July 6, Murray filed charges against Yohe for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and recklessly endangering another person.
An arrest warrant was issued for Werner on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children.
Werner was taken into custody by Murray and Officer Winfield of the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department and transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Brookville. Bail was set at $40,000 cash.
Unable to post bail, Werner remains in jail.
