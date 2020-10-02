REYNOLDSVILLE — Having recently opened in September, the Hidden Gem Pet Lodge provides pets with an experience similar to a luxury vacation.
The facility, owned by Mike Bennett, was built with plenty of running space outside to house both cats and dogs, and give them a relaxing environment while having to be away from their owners.
Hidden Gem is located at 165 Emerald Lane, Reynoldsville, but is just two miles outside of Big Run. Management recommends Google Maps as the best way to find the location.
They are also preparing to offer pickup sites in DuBois and Punxsutawney for daycare dogs. Once pick up sites are established, owners will be able to have their dogs picked up for a day of doggy daycare, then picked back up at the same site later that day. The locations will be announced on the organization’s Facebook page.
The facility will do simple grooming, or can act as a longterm boarding facility for animals. They have some crates for when dogs come for grooming and can’t be picked up right away, or they have boarding rooms of varying sizes to house any size dog.
Not wanting to leave out feline friends, Hidden Gem also has a section for cats called the Kitty Cottages. This section is in a separate part of the building, away from the dogs so cats don’t get stressed.
The cottages are floor to ceiling boxes with various shelves and platforms for the cats to jump around. Each of the cottages has a litter pan in the bottom level of it, and the cats get let out into the room during the day for more space.
“There’s a fish tank and bird feeder they can look at,” said Tina Peace, an employee at Hidden Gem. “And they’re all different sizes. There will be six cottages. If you have more than one cat and you want them in the same cottage we can do that.”
When dogs come for daycare, they each get their own hanger for their belongings to go. There is a play room with rolling wall sections, so the room can be sectioned off for small dogs, large dogs and older dogs, if need be.
The outdoor play area has a high fence, and is designed on a slope to make it even harder for any rambunctious dogs to jump the fence.
“We do roll calls to make sure you know where each dog is throughout the day. There’s a heat index, during the summer if it’s really hot outside it tells you how long they can be out there safely, and then our chore list,” Peace said.
There are 26 rooms for dogs, 19 with outdoor access and seven interior rooms. The outdoor access rooms have garage-style doggy doors that can be opened from outside the room to let the dogs out onto their own fenced in patio space. The patio is about the same size as the room.
“We have seven inside rooms for dogs that notoriously escape,” Peace said. “When they’re in those rooms, they’re going to get extra walks.”
These rooms are also equipped with adjustable lighting, and vary in size. They also all have vinyl board or ceramic tile to make cleaning throughout the day or after a dog leaves easier. Any dogs who stay for three or more days also get a bath before they go home.
Each room also has its own air system, so if a dog is sick it’s not going to spread through the building. The system takes the air out and filters fresh air in.
The kitchen area is also equipped so each dog can have their own cubby for food, snacks, and medications brought with them. The kitchen also has a refrigerator, freezer and stove for any dog food needs.
“We’re trying to make it as home-like as possible, so the adults can go on vacation, and their dogs are on vacation too,” said Peace.
There are also some outdoor kennel spaces for house strays, as a partnership with Debbie McAndrew, the Jefferson County humane officer. The facility is equipped with a chip reader if someone’s lost dog would be brought to them.
For more information on the services offered and pricing, visit hiddengempetlodge.com.