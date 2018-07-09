PENFIELD — Hundreds of cars full of eager shoppers from all over the state lined the streets near S.B. Elliot State Park in Penfield Sunday.
The High Country Arts & Craft Fair, now in its 30th year, brought thousands of people to see and shop for the primitive and handmade goods offered.
People were seen walking the rows with wagons or bags packed full of purchased goods.
Clearfield Elks Lodge #540 sponsors the fair each year and offers chicken barbecue dinners. Chicken on the grill could be smelled throughout the park day and onlookers could see members cooking in the smokey netted area as they entered the park.
The event offered live entertainment, including The Moore Brothers, and other food items like pirogies, hot sausage, ice cream and kettle corn.
Last year, around 15,000 people attended the fair, said Joe Waroquier, Secretary and Treasurer of the Elks.
Many samples of homemade salsas, dressings, honey and mustards are offered to the public, almost all of which are made naturally and locally.
In addition to food, crafters of all kinds attend the fair, even a group of women who use traditional wooden spinners to make yarn. Vendors depend on events like this one to not only increase their customer base and sales, but to display their talents, like knitting or sewing or carving, one of the organizers said.
Items offered included chainsaw-carved wooden keepsakes, such as animals dressed in bandannas, potted plants, flags, essential oils and candles, beard products, animal accessories and clothing.
Many sellers of refurbished shutters, windows, ladders, furniture and smaller primitive items competed against one another.
The fair began in 1989 as a platform for local artists and crafters to showcase and sell their products, and has since grown into something much bigger, drawing around 150 vendors this year.
The Clearfield Elks organization distributes event proceeds to local organizations and charities — including the United Way and the American Red Cross — usually raising more than $6,000 to split between them, Waroquier said.
It means a lot to have reached the 30-year mark, Waroquier said.
“People like the arts and crafts, and they’ve been coming back for them from year to year,” he said.
