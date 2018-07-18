DuBOIS — When a customer walks into Firehouse Pizzeria on West Long Avenue, they not only are attracted to the smell of traditional Italian dishes, but are captured by the fire uniforms that cover the walls.
Jim Whited and his wife, Geni, own Firehouse Pizzeria in DuBois, which opened in February of 2014.
Offering more than just high-quality ingredients in their pizza, pasta and other dishes, Whited says he tries to give back to the community and local fire departments as much as possible. He enjoys not just being a business owner, but being one who gets out into the community and talks to the people in it.
“When you are a part of the community, it’s important to give back to it,” he said.
Whited, who is a volunteer firefighter with four local fire companies, said a lot of his restaurant’s business comes from firemen and their families, including responders from the Ridgway, Johnsonburg and Punxsutawney areas.
The items on the wall, including fire and EMS uniforms and equipment like helmets, boots and masks, are part of Whited’s own personal collection. Over the years, it has become a hobby for him to collect fire rescue and responder apparel.
When an apartment building in downtown DuBois caught fire in May, leaving 20 people homeless, area firefighters rescued at least six of them and spent the day trying to contain the blaze.
The fire caused power outages throughout downtown that day, and power was lost at Firehouse Pizzeria, Whited said.
Whited’s retired DuBois firetruck, which was in front of the Pizzeria at the time, has a generator on it, which they used to run electrical wires to their pizza ovens and cook food for the rescuers.
Firehouse donated 12 cases of water and 24 pizzas to the firemen that day, Whited said.
“I think it’s important to do anything you can to give back,” he said. “It might not mean you’re out fighting the fire — it could just be you giving them hot food and water.”
They also donate pizzas to other fundraisers, such as the Golf Tournament for America’s Heroes in September, and are involved in other community events like “Touch a Truck,” which involves fire companies and local elementary students.
There is an absence of volunteerism in fire departments today, and it’s something of which people need to be aware, Whited said.
“Supporting our fire departments is a job for everyone — they are always in need of volunteers and support.”
For more information, call 814-371-8999 or visit www.firehousepizzeria.net.
