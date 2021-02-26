ST. MARYS — Local high school students will have the opportunity to “Make their Mark” on a Memorial Park mural this summer.
The “Make Your Mark” residency is made possible through St. Marys Parks and Recreation and Elk County Council on the Arts’ Arts in Education (AIE) Program.
Under the guidance of professional teaching artist Samila Sosic, each student will design and create a window into their world. The window will be reflective of their unique story and community experience. Working together, students will integrate all the unique windows designs together painting a story of the community. Students will be engaged in every step of the process from the design to the painting of the mural.
The program will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 8 through July 7. Registration is now open and high-school-aged students can register on the St. Marys Parks and Recreation website. This opportunity is limited to 15 participants.
The AIE program is designed to enrich arts experiences in our region through classes led by professional, rostered teaching artists. These classes are open to everyone of all ages and artistic abilities and offer artistic exploration in a variety of mediums, from painting, to graphic design, to beekeeping, and even blacksmithing.
Sosic is a professional teaching artist bringing years of experience instructing high school students and adults. She has worked for a variety of organizations including ECCOTA, Erie Arts and Culture, Crary Art Gallery, and Tri-County Arts Council in Alleghany, NY.
Sosic is a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina and moved to the United States in 1992. In addition to her interim director of Study Abroad and International Services position, she also serves as adjunct professor of art at Pitt-Bradford. As a fine artist, Sosic has used her cultural immersions throughout her artistic career in both a private and academic setting. Her belief is that lifelong learning and traveling is the true way to enrich one’s life.
For more information contact ECCOTA’s Public Art Program Manager Jessica Weinzierl at 814-772-7051 or jessica@eccota.com.