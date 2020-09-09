JOHNSONBURG — Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, Johnsonburg Borough Police and the Johnsonburg Fire Department are investigating a fire that caused $80,000 in damage to a High Street home Saturday.
The fire, which damaged a two-story, wood-frame residence at 513 High Street, originated on the rear porch, according to a news release. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the JBPD at 814-965-2816 or the PA State Police Fire Marshal at 814-776-6136.