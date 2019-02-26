High winds downed trees and power lines resulting in power outages for many throughout the Tri-County area Sunday and Monday.
Clearfield County
The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department remained busy due to the high winds beginning about 1 p.m. Sunday, said fire Chief Joe Mitchell.
There have been multiple lines down, trees down and vehicle accidents, Mitchell said.
In Sandy Township, fire Chief Bill Beers said the department responded to 11 calls due to high winds from 8 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m.Monday. He said 10 calls were for trees and wires down, which were mainly in the West Sandy and Treasure Lake areas of the township. Another call was a mutual aid call for a structure fire at Symmco in Sykesville. Beers said West Sandy and Adrian assisted at the fire.
Electric crews have been working since approximately 2 a.m. Sunday to restore power to their customers.
“At one point this morning (Monday), we had as many as 2,000 customers without power,” said United Electric Cooperative Inc. Manager of Marketing and Member Services Richard Heverley. “That was a large number because we had lost a power supply to three of our substations. One of those has come back up, which would have reduced that number.”
Heverley said the power outages have been scattered throughout United Electric’s 18,000-member service area, which includes mainly Clearfield and Jefferson counties, but also includes portions of Elk, Cameron, Centre, Clinton, Cambria, Indiana, Armstrong, Clarion and Forest counties.
As of noon on Monday, Heverley said power had been restored for approximately 300 of those 2,000 customers.
“We do have all of our crews out in addition to crews from line construction companies and also Davies Tree Service,” Heverley said. “They will be working until all power is restored.”
Jefferson County
As many as 1,700 FirstEnergy Corporation customers, mainly in the Punxsutawney and Big Run area, were without power on Monday, according to Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued a high-wind warning for Jefferson County, starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday and lasting until 7 a.m. Monday, eventually dwindling down to a wind advisory.
The NWS advised people traveling conditions would be difficult, and potential gusts of up to 60 miles per hour could damage properties, causing downed trees and power lines.
Zents said the Brookville 911 center received between 70 and 80 calls since noon on Sunday, lasting throughout the day on Monday.
“Several calls reported trees down on vehicles, and a few houses,” he said. “The extent of those damages are unknown, currently.”
Jefferson County EMS also had an issue at its fire tower radio site, where trees took down power lines and a utility pole, causing equipment issues, Zents said.
“The site is currently running on generator power, so services are still operational, but it will take some time before power is fully restored to that area,” he said as of noon on Monday.
Punxsutawney Area schools, as well as C G Johnson Elementary in Reynoldsville and Brookville Head Start, operated on two-hour delays Monday as a result of the weather.
Elk Run Fire Department in Punxsutawney opened its fire hall as a warming shelter for those in need on Monday evening. The Punxsutawney Salvation Army was open to those still impacted by power outages on Tuesday.
Elk County
In Elk County, high winds caused tree falls to block roads and wintery conditions caused vehicle accidents.
Calls were reported for a number of accidents Sunday night.
The most notable, reported on U.S. Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg, involved a vehicle and a plow truck. The vehicle ended up going over an embankment and an injury was reported.
Another call was reported for a vehicle in a ditch on Route 219 and another for traffic control in which multiple vehicles were blocking a Toby Road.
Multiple calls regarding downed trees blocking roadways were reported.
Power outages were temporary. According to West Penn Power, no outages remained active as of Monday afternoon. However, an outage from a downed tree just over the Cameron County line was still active.
Requests for comment from county emergency officials and state police had received no response as of Monday afternoon.
