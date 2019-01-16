CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee approved the following motions at its meeting held Monday night:
- Hire Ronald Hahn as a part-time truck driver training instructor effective Jan. 14 at a rate of $14 per hour.
- Hire Nathan Murarik, who is a student at the Moshannon Valley School District, as a part-time computer technician in the cooperative education program at a rate of $7.25 per hour.
- Approve the following dates for the SkillsUSA District VII competition, Jan. 21, Admiral Peary, 32 students, three advisors; Jan. 24, Fulton County CTC, six students, two advisors; Jan. 25, CPI, two students one advisor; Jan. 28, Altoona CTC three students, two advisors. The costs will be paid by the student activity fund and the SkillsUSA account.
- Approve the agreement with Peritech Home Health Associates for student clinical experience from March 1 to Feb. 29, 2024.
- Approve the first reading of the updates to the following policies: tobacco/nicotine, hazing, bullying/cyberbullying.
