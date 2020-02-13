DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council approved two recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission at this week’s meeting.
- A lot consolidation of 405 and 407 S. Main St. The properties are owned by John and Valerie Kness, who want to connect the two properties by placing a breezeway between them.
- A conditional use and lot consolidation for the DuBois Area Food Pantry.
The pantry is going to move from its current location underneath Mansell Stadium to the former Herb & Tom’s property on First Street.
That lot is a commercial property in a residential area and the food pantry’s use requires approval of a conditional use.
In order for that to go forward, the lot will need to be consolidated with a parking lot behind the building order to furnish the 16 spaces required for a building of that size.
Access to the lot will be from East Garfield Avenue.
Both recommendations were approved unanimously.
Next meeting
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.