KERSEY — The Building and Construction Next Gen Partnership of North Central PA is holding a Hiring Event and Expo, which will provide employers from this industry with an opportunity to showcase their business while attracting potential candidates to their job openings. Building- and construction-related companies located in the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter are eligible to participate.
The Building and Construction Hiring Event and Expo will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Red Fern Banquet and Conference Center located at 421 Old Kersey Rd, Kersey.
There is no charge to participate in this event. However, RSVP is required by Thursday, Nov. 14.
For more information and to request a registration form, please contact Aaron Herzing, Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, at aherzing@ncwdb.org or 814-245-1835.