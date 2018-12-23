The DuBois Area School Board approved several hirings at Thursday’s board meeting.
Hirings, effective Jan. 2, 2019, included Danielle Troutman as a paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the DuBois Area Middle School, up to 1,080 hours on an as-needed basis.
Diana Shaffer was hired as a paraprofessional (child specific aide) at the middle school, up to 882 hours, on an as-needed basis.
The following were hired for extra-duty positions for interscholastic winter sports for the 2018-19 school year, as per contract: Jamie Hoffer, girls’ volleyball junior high assistant coach, seventh-eighth grade; and Jayla Andrulonis as swimming/diving varsity assistant coach.
The board also recalled Valerie Kness as a secretary at C.G. Johnson Elementary School, 1,640 hours per year, effective Jan. 2, 2019.
Brad Long was approved as a volunteer for the 2018-19 athletic season.
PSBA position
The board approved Director David Schwab as the Pennsylvania School Boards Association liaison.
Mentorship
Andrew Collins, Juniata Elementary teacher, was approved to complete his training requirements under the mentorship of Barbara Jo Smith, director of federal programs/Juniata Elementary School principal, as part of his enrollment in the online principal certification program at Lamar University.
Coursework approval
A request by Lauren McLaughlin, high school teacher, to take two courses through the University of Phoenix. She is currently enrolled in a master’s degree program.
