RIDGWAY — Throughout the years, Ridgway native and passionate historian Bob Imhof has carved pieces of himself into the community he calls home.
Imhof, who grew up on Pine Street, has strong historical ties to St. Marys, with the Imhof family being part of the people who founded it, he said.
Imhof, 72, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served as a logistical planner. He was also stationed in Thailand and worked at The Pentagon. His great uncle was a pilot during World War II.
For as long as Imhof can remember, he has had a major interest in history. His brother, John, is a published author, and Imhof contributed with the research for his books — “Elk County: A Journey Through Time” and “Gettysburg Day Two: A Study in Maps.” He also worked on “Ghost Towns on the Clarion River.”
Imhof, who retired in 2013, worked with the North Central Regional Planning Commission, holding a position as government contracts director. In 1994, he was assigned to the 11th state heritage (lumber) region, and was project manager of 15 counties.
During this time, Imhof says the elk herd in Benezette was continuing to grow. He became involved in the Elk and Nature Tourism Plan, and the formation of the Pennsylvania (PA) Wilds, as part of a sub project, working on economic development strategies and different places for people to visit along the 150-mile stretch of the Elk Scenic Drive.
Imhof has been involved with the Ridgway Heritage Council for 16 years, having acted as both president and treasurer. He writes newspaper articles, published in Elk County and Kane each week, on historical topics. The first three were on Main Street fires and the Hyde-Murphy Co. fire.
“I do it because I want people to understand the history of the town and the area,” Imhof said, noting that he enjoys the satisfaction he feels when people enjoy his work.
Imhof and local historian Dale Fox are also working with local author Dennis McGeehin on a book on the history of Hyde-Murphy Co., the longest operating business in Elk County until 1961. Along with Fox, he is also part of the Rails to Trails Association, hopefully one day extending the trail from Ridgway to Johnsonburg.
He is also Ridgway’s “wrestling historian,” meaning he keeps track of all of the history, champions, etc. and attends all of the matches.
When he is looking for something, sometimes Imhof finds himself going further and further back, all the way to 9000 BC.
Imhof, a former avid mountain biker, also spends a lot of time in the woods exploring and researching, he said, documenting historical sites or mapping railroad grade systems used in the lumber industry. Whenever someone requests a guided tour of Ridgway, Imhof hosts, keeping historical books in his car in case someone asks about the community.
Imhof has won his fair share of awards over the years, too, including the Ridgway Borough’s Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards and Outstanding Person of the PA Wilds.
There are several pieces of Ridgway Imhof has been a part of restoring, too, including the Udarbe Towers and The Bogert House.