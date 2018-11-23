FALLS CREEK — A piece of Falls Creek history is now alive and rejuvenated, running as a family-operated financial services business.
About a month ago, Beechwoods Financial Solutions on Main Street began accepting area clients, eager to show them the hard work that went into their new workplace.
Many remember the building that was home to many enterprises over the years — First National Bank in 1902, First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank and even a fallout shelter during the Cold War. Most recently, it was Keystone Chiropractic Clinic.
With more than 40 years of financial experience, Beechwoods Financial Solutions is a father-daughter team. Abby Gross and her father, Lynn Smith, help clients to “crystalize” their financial goals and objectives. The duo offers help with life insurance, investments, retirement planning and more. Smith’s wife, Barb, is the office manager.
From the beginning, it was the family’s goal to restore the location, not rebuild it — bringing it back to its former glory and keeping a piece of history alive.
“It took a lot of effort,” Gross said. “It’s very rewarding, and we are very excited about it.”
The revitalization project was ongoing for more than two years, they said. The upstairs, which was previously the offices of bank managers, has been renovated into an apartment for rent.
It’s also important to them to help fellow business owners like themselves, Smith and Gross said, with things like developing succession plans.
“I pride myself in educating clients on the tools that are available,” Smith said.
It also helps that Smith is from the Beechwoods area, having moved his 38-year-old financial advising pracitce back to the area in 2012 when he bought the old family homestead, he said.
The clients and visitors who stop in become their friends, too, they said.
“It’s important to develop relationships with your clients to better understand their needs,” Gross added.
Visitors will stop in who remember visiting the bank when they were just a child, and could barely see over the counter, Smith says. They’ve even had people who were Falls Creek mayors back in the day stop in to reminisce.
“It’s been fun to hear the different memories, and how everyone remembers the bank,” Gross said.
They also bought a book from the DuBois Historical Society, containing old Falls Creek photographs of the town, which is on display for customers to view.
“We’re finding out a lot of people really do care about this town,” Smith said.
The family kept many characteristics of the 1902 bank, including the “First National Bank” logo on the outside of the building, and the beautiful woodwork and exposed brick. There are even teller windows and bank vaults that still play major parts in the building’s beauty.
“We are very proud of it,” Smith said. “It’s beyond anything we ever dreamed of.”
