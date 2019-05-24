COOKSBURG — The Friends of Cooks Forest will host a variety of historical events as part of their Cook Forest Living History Weekend on May 24-26. The events will feature living historian Paul Still man from Living History and historical interpreters Dave Clark, Dennis Murray and Ray Owen, portraying characters from the French and Indian War, colonial period, lumber era, Civil War, Industrial Revolution and World War II.
The “Cathedral by Candlelight” event will occur Friday (tonight) from 8-10 p.m. A 1750’s French Marine will guide visitors into the Forest Cathedral by candlelight on his way to meet a Seneca warrior on a trek south along the Olean Trail. The event will begin at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m.-noon, Stillman will portray a member of the Seneca Tribe on a trip from via the Olean Trail. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs to the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom..
Environmental Specialist Dale Luthringer will explore Cook Forest’s lumber heritage at the “Logging, Dogging and Hewing: An 1800’s Timber Operation” event at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom on Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to observe various tools and operations of the lumber trade, explore a bracket dam and test their skills with a two man cross cut saw with a partner. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Paul Stillman and Dave Clark with portray a regimental line soldier from New York and a soldier serving in the Army of Northern Virginia, respectively, during the “North Meets South” event at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom on Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m.
Stillman will lead a “18th Century Ghost Hunt” of Fire Tower and Seneca Point on Saturday from 9-10:30 p.m. Interested guests are to meet at the Fire Tower parking lot and are encouraged to bring flashlights, digital cameras and smartphones.
On Sunday, Dave Clark will portray a World War II Marine of the 1st Division in the Pacific Theater. Guests will meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom from 1-2 p.m. and see what the “island hopping” campaign was like.
Stillman will show how things were made in the 18th Century during a quill and bamboo pen fabrication workshop at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom on Sunday from 2:30-4 p.m.
Dennis Murphy will show interested guests how natural resources were extracted from the ground during the “Coal and Oil: It Don’t Just Come Out of the Ground on its Own!” event at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom on Sunday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and earplugs.
The final event of the Living History Weekend will feature Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and story-teller Ray Owen taking guests on a historical and musical journey through Pennsylvania history during the “Pennsylvania: History in Music” event at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater on Sunday from 8-9 p.m. Guests are reminded to bring chairs and blankets.