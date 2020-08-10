ROCKTON –A historical sign designating the Snowshoe/Packersville Turnpike near Rockton has been stolen, according to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois.
State police said the sign located at the intersection of Route 322 and Spruce Hill Road in Union Township was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 6.
The sign is blue and yellow in color and is valued at $2,000, according to state police. The report indicates the sign belongs to the Clearfield County Historical Society.
Anyone with information about this reported theft is asked to call state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.