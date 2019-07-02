The new Liberty Boulevard sign, a collaboration between the DuBois Area Historical Society and DuBois American Legion Montgomery Post #17, now located in the DuBois Memorial Park honors the soldiers, sailors and marines returning from the World War of 1917-1918.
Although none of them are named on the sign, Historical Society President Ruth Gregori named a few at last week’s unveiling of the sign. They include:
- Medal of Honor recipient 1st Lt. Dwite Shaffner from Falls Creek
- Distinguished Service Cross recipient Sgt. James Cowie, who at the age of 17, enlisted on April 17, 1917, and was soon sent to France. He died Nov. 21, 1918, of wounds received on Nov. 3, 1918, when he and two other men took out a machine gun position and captured 18 prisoners.
- Army Nurse Elizabeth McNerney who died of the Spanish flu which she contracted while taking care of returning soldiers at Camp Dix.
- Lt. George D. Montgomery for whom the DuBois American Legion Post #17 is named.
“Our hope is that people who stop to read the sign will reflect on the service of the men and women who served not only in WWI but those men and women who have served since and those still serving to protect our freedoms,” said Gregori. She also thanked the DuBois American Legion for their 100 years of service to veterans and their families.
Paul Sprague, past commander of the DuBois American Legion, initially brought the idea of a sign and the information about the 100th anniversary of the naming of Liberty Boulevard to the Historical Society’s attention, said Sewah Signs, located in Ohio, produced the sign, which is the same as many signs seen along highways throughout Pennsylvania.
Sprague and Gregorio met with DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, Engineer Chris Nasuti and Public Works Superintendent Ron Cloak to discuss the sign’s placement.
“Its location was chosen based on the amount of foot traffic that crosses the area, both through the city park and those crossing to the middle school,” said Sprague. “It can also be easily seen from the road. Sekula Signs set the sign while the city workers helped with the marking and digging of the foundation.”
“In honor of WWI veterans to include their namesake Lt. George Dwight Montgomery, the DuBois American Legion Post 17 family (American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Riders), along with the DuBois Area Historical Society, agreed to finance the sign,” said Sprague. “The project couldn’t have been completed without the help and efforts of everyone involved and will hopefully help keep the honor and memories of our WWI veterans alive, as well as letting people know what we as a community have done to remember them.”