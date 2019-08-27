ST. MARYS — The Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township on Erie Avenue has been preserving history and tracing family roots for almost 60 years.
Members Ellen Olson, Alice Beimel, Sara Felbauer, Barb Samick and Marcia Bleggi said the building houses much of St. Marys’ history and genealogy through digitized files.
The organization has seen a few locations since its initiation in 1960, the ladies said. Its current location was built in 2014 after the old one was torn down.
“We are trying to tell everyone how St. Marys was started — religion, factories, businesses, family life,” Olson said.
The society has extensive family files and photographs, said Samick, helping people trace their roots back to relatives they may have never met or known about. There are more than 45,000 photographs on the computer.
The building is full of exhibits, including ones with themes like the U.S. Military, a schoolhouse room, kitchen, businesses, powdered-metal plants, railroads, logging and more.
The organization’s board has 14 members, the women said.
Beimel, who has been with the historical society for 30 years and is the curator, said her son was there before and recommended she “trace her family tree.”
Bleggi, a former teacher, came in researching her family history and is now in charge of the school exhibit. Samick also started coming for genealogy purposes, and now stays “for fun,” she says.
The school room features SMASD hats, awards, sweaters and other memorabilia. The ladies are currently making a book of all St. Marys teachers, going back to the very beginning.
One family comes from an out-of-town location each year, searching for more genealogy, she said.
“You get a lot of satisfaction when you look in a family file for someone, and it’s like you’ve solved a mystery,” Olson said.
The organization started as an all-male endeavor, and is now run by women.
Area schools will bring students in on field trips, the women said, and volunteers have also donated historical displays to St. Marys Area School District for a couple of weeks at a time.
The historical society hosts a fundraiser each year, a pancake supper held July 26, since around 1970, the women said. It also recently started a card-deck fundraiser, where people could pay to have a family photo or St. Marys location, such as the downtown diamond or St. Marys Church, on a card. The decks are being sold for $10, benefiting the volunteer-based society.
The group also holds an annual membership dinner in December.