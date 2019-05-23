PENFIELD — The earliest records of a Methodist congregation in Penfield date back into the mid 1860s, according to Pastor Randy Hall.
In those days, members would gather in each other’s homes to meet on Sundays and a circuit riding pastor would oversee the gathering when one was in the area.
Records indicate that the Penfield congregation was part of the Caledonia circuit, which stretched from Emporium to Clearfield.
An impressive church structure was eventually built in 1882 on land donated by Hiram Woodward, and the congregation was chartered as a Methodist Episcopal Church on Nov. 22, 1882. A parsonage was added adjacent to the church in 1884 and the first appointed pastor was an A.D. McCloskey. To date, there have been 45 pastors appointed to serve in Penfield, with Randy Hall being the current pastor.
In September of 1982, the original church building was torn down. The congregation had been meeting in the lower level because the upper section had become unstable; and a new building was erected on the same site.
The congregation held its meetings at the Penfield Grange during the construction period. The Fellowship Hall, Sunday school and sanctuary were all completed in time for Christmas of 1985. The mortgage was paid in full by Sept. 7, 1991, and a service of dedication to burn the mortgage was held that day by Bishop George W. Bashore.
“In 2016, a man in Maryland contacted the church and said that he had the church bell from the original building and he wanted to know if we wanted it back,” said Hall. “We were able to arrange a road trip and recover the bell, which weighs more than 1,000 pounds, and plans are now in the works to have it restored and placed on an appropriate structure outside on the church property.”