DuBOIS — A New Hobby Lobby store is expected to open in late March in the Sandy Plaza, Route 255 and Shaffer Road in Sandy Township.
Construction is under way on the 55,000 square-foot building formerly occupied by Kmart at Bee Line Highway and Shaffer Road. Hobby Lobby, a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, currently has 19 locations in Pennsylvania.
The new business will bring about 35–50 jobs to the community, paying $15.70 per hour for full-time and $10.45 per hour for part-time associates.
“Once you visit Hobby Lobby, you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home decor market under one roof,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising. “We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the DuBois community.”
“We’re so excited to welcome Hobby Lobby to Sandy Plaza,” said LG Realty Advisors Inc. Shopping Center Manager Brian Gumberg. “Over the past few years it’s been a labor of love redeveloping the former Kmart box and we’re thrilled to introduce new vibrant retail and fitness tenants to the community.”
Hobby Lobby has more than 850 stores across the nation.
Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
Store hours are expected to be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.
Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., an Oklahoma City-based corporation began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green moved his business from the family garage to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is now the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.