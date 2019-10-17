DuBOIS — Hobby Lobby, the nation's largest privately owned arts and craft chain, is the latest retail tenant coming to the Sandy Plaza at Route 255 and Shaffer Road in Sandy Township.
Hobby Lobby plans to begin construction soon on a 55,000 square foot store in a portion of the former Kmart location at 5820 Shaffer Road, according to Hobby Lobby Special Projects Manager Diane Gudahl.
"Our projected opening is some time late in the first quarter of 2020," said Gudahl.
Hobby Lobby Director of Advertising Kelly Black said the store offers a wide and ever-changing variety of craft and home décor products including many exclusive Hobby Lobby brands.
“First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates,” said Black.
Earlier this month Planet Fitness officials provided an update on the new gym in DuBois which will be housed in the other portion of the former Kmart building. The 19,000-square-foot fitness center, which will be open 24/7, is expected to be open the first week of November.
"Our new tenants will bring a renewed energy to the Sandy Plaza," said LG Realty Advisors Inc. Shopping Center Manager Brian Gumberg. LG Realty Advisors is a Pittsburgh-based real estate company which built the local plaza in 1981.
"These two companies are excited to bring more national tenants to the local market," said Gumberg.
Meanwhile, Gumberg said another tenant already established in the Sandy Plaza, Napoli's Restaurant and Pizzeria owned by Jonathan and Stephanie Weber, has made renovations to the interior of the restaurant, including painting, reupholstering the benches, new blinds and other cosmetic improvements.
Gumberg said the Dollar General store is also planning upgrades in November.
Shopping center improvements, in general, have also been undertaken by LG Realty to make it a safer and more inviting customer experience, including replacing all of the lights with LED fixtures and resurfacing much of the asphalt in the parking lot, said Gumberg.
In addition, Gumberg said LG Realty still has some small- to mid-sized retail space available in the Sandy Plaza. Anyone interested in placing a business there is asked to contact him at 412-281-9100.
Gumberg said Sandy Township officials have been helpful in assisting with attracting national retail tenants to the area.
“Sandy Township is fantastic to work with,” Gumberg said. “We have really enjoyed working with the folks over at Sandy Township and look forward to continuing our working relationship with them and bringing great retailers to the DuBois area.”