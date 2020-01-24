REYNOLDSVILLE — Hockey teams will gather at the Reynoldsville Rollerdrome Saturday to benefit a DuBois teen diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer.
The Annual Randy Carlson Memorial Hockey Tournament will bring 16 roller hockey teams from around the state to compete. All the money raised this year will benefit 17-year-old Daisy Romano of DuBois who was diagnosed in June 2019.
Every year, a new beneficiary is chosen for the tournament by Summer and Bob Anderson, who organize the event. She said they tend to choose children affected by cancer because they are both parents.
“So much falls on the parents, and we’re both parents, so we can’t imagine what they’re going through. We know money can’t solve everything, but it can help,” Summer Anderson said. “We just try to bring a smile to their face, that’s what we’re going for.”
As the tournament is played, money is raised through donations, a Chinese auction, 50/50, and other drawings. Expected to be the most popular is a game in which the winner will receive tickets to a Pittsburgh Penguins’ game. The game will have a board of squares from 1 to 100, and participants buy a number for a chance to win the tickets.
Anderson said the tickets were donated to the tournament this year, something that came as a surprise to her. Other prizes available are vouchers to the Altoona Curve and DelGrosso’s Park.
Fox’s Pizza of Reynoldsville will also be providing pizza for lunch during the tournament. They have agreed to give any proceeds from the pizza sales back to the tournament for Romano as well.
Anderson also said previous recipients have returned to help out, and donate to the next cause. Last year’s recipient even donated three baskets to the Chinese Auction this year.
“They’ve been in those shoes. They want to donate and help,” Anderson said. “It keeps people coming back. I’m glad they want to keep coming back and giving to the next person.”
Anderson said the tournament raised $5,000 last year. She said they know they might not reach that again, but they are hopeful the tournament will continue to grow.
“It’s gone from, ‘Let’s raise a little money,’ to, ‘Let’s make a donation to someone in our area and raise money through hockey,’” Summer Anderson said.
The tournament will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. People don’t have to be present during the drawing to win their prize.