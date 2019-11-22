ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce has been busy gearing up for its annual holiday basket raffle.
The raffle began Monday and will last through Dec. 19 at Northwest Bank on South St. Marys Street.
SMACOC President Andrew Mohney said basket raffle proceeds go toward the upkeep and replacement of the downtown Christmas lights and the cost of the electric bill during the holiday season.
A couple of years ago, the Chamber partnered with City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson and City employees now hang the Christmas lights on the light posts, Mohney said. The Chamber is responsible for putting up the on-ground lights, such as the Christmas nativity on the Diamond.
It has been a good experience to see the City and the Chamber “tag team” this effort to keep downtown St. Marys festive for Christmas, Mohney said.
Many of these Christmas lights are from the 50s and 60s, he adds, and the Chamber wants to keep them going.
Executive Director Ann Gabler has personally put a lot of time and effort into restoring and repainting the lights, he adds.
The raffle includes “15 chances for $5,” said SMACOC Secretary Rachel Lampe. The baskets will be displayed in Northwest Bank’s lobby for Light Up Night Friday.
Local businesses and individuals donated basket items. Some include a game night-themed basket, a Nintendo system, a coffee basket with mugs made by a local potter, home décor, a Bavarian Fall Fest-themed arrangement, a basket from the Elk County Veterinary Clinic and a free 2020 pool membership from St. Marys Parks and Recreation.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at Northwest Bank. For more information, call the Chamber at 814-781-3804.