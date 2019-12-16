RIDGWAY — The Holiday Cheer Tour hosted by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce Dec. 6, welcomed tour hoppers in Santa hats and Christmas costumes for a good time.
More than 350 tickets were sold, said former Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth, adding that the event has become a tradition for many local people, especially women.
The tour offered 16 stops, including regulars and a couple of new businesses like Mud Beard’s Bikes and Boards, Peaces of Me wellness studio and all three banks, Shuttleworth said.
A pre-party was held at the Athena Laser Clinic, and Ridgway Elks Lodge #872 held an after-party. The St. Leo Knights of Columbus also held an open-mic night in conjunction with the event at the Christopher Club.
“Everyone had an excellent time,” Shuttleworth said. “People love this event, and dressing up in fun, holiday-decorated clothes.”
The tour is also great for Ridgway businesses, she said, since it brings people into their venues to see what they offer.
“Businesses from out of town, such as Chicken Hill Distillery, found a location in town to show off their products, too,” she said. “It’s a night about members supporting members, and anyone who is over 21 seeing what those members have to offer.”