RIDGWAY — The town of Ridgway will continue kicking off the holiday season with more activities for adults Friday.
The Holiday Cheer Tour, hosted by the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 5-9 p.m. It always takes place the first Friday in December, said Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth.
The event sells around 400 tickets to anyone over the age of 21, she said.
“We try to get between 10 and 12 participating shops,” Shuttleworth said. “Some stops choose to create their own drink, while others choose to use a local winery, brewery or distillery, and there are some food samples.”
The evening begins at the Welcome Center on Main Street, with participants picking up their glass, bag, wristband and a map, Shuttleworth said. Raffle golf balls that will be given away at the Chamber’s golf outing in June are also sold.
“Many groups come dressed up for the event wearing their ugly sweaters, jingle bells and headbands,” she said. “The tour stretches from Temple Studios on the west end of town to the Christopher Club.”
Ridgway Elks Lodge #872 hosts an “after-hours” event each year to top off the night, featuring CK Audio’s music. Athena Laser Clinic will also host a pre-party from 3-4:30 p.m. at 200 South Mill Ave.
Tickets are on sale at Nicole’s Hair Lounge at 2022 Court St. For more information, call 814-776-1424.