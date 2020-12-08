REYNOLDSVILLE — For a few years now, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) students have had the opportunity to shop for family and friends for free, right within the school.
English Instructor Melissa Mulhollan said she has been collecting brand new items all year long from Jeff Tech staff members and people in the community for Jeff Tech’s holiday shop.
Her mother, Carol Thompson, has donated items, and former Jeff Tech graduate Jenn Haag Marsico created hats and donated them to the shop, she added. Cynthia Jaconski, a substitute teacher at Jeff Tech, also bought and donated items one year, to name a few.
“The staff will buy items, take items they purchased and decide not to use or regift them, and donate them to the shop,” she said.
The shop is set up in different areas of the building each year, Mulhollan said, depending on where space is available.
“Students come during enrichment and shop for friends and family members,” she said. “The items are free for all students.”
Mulhollan said the number of items for each student is limited, so that all of them have the opportunity to shop.
“We do limit the number of items each student can get to ensure that all students have the opportunity to shop. If we have items left after each student shops, then we call those students who had more than three persons on their list back to the shop, and allow them to shop for more items,” she said.
The students are also given gift bags that are donated as well, Mulhollan noted.
The idea stemmed from Mulhollan hearing about students who were not able to participate in school gift exchanges.
“Only to find out the reason they did not want to participate is because they did not have the money to shop for a gift for it,” she said. “In class, I would hear students stressing about not having a way to get gifts for their family, whether it was for financial reasons or due to a lack of transportation to get to a store. For whatever reason, we did not want kids not to participate in secret Santa gift exchanges nor stress about gifts for the holidays.”
So, around five years ago, Mulhollan put the holiday shop together, and has since received a lot of support.
“Our staff is so generous, truly,” she adds.
They are not asking for donations from the public this year, Mulhollan said, due to COVID-19 and keeping those within the school as safe as possible.