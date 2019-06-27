CORSICA — Two people have been displaced after an early Wednesday morning fire destroyed their Corsica home in Jefferson County, according to Corsica Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Smith.
In addition to Corsica firefighters, fire departments from Summerville, Brookville, Pine Creek Township, Strattanville, Limestone Township and Warsaw Township responded to the blaze at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at 670 Main St., said Smith.
Two adults, who owned the home, were able to escape the home without injuries prior to firefighters’ arrival, he said.
“When we arrived on scene, the residence was fully evolved in flames,” said Smith.
There were no issues fighting the fire, but so many departments were needed for use of tanker shuttles since there are so many homes close together where the fire occurred, said Smith.
Approximately 40 firefighters were on scene for about four hours.
“I believe that we were back at our station around 5:30 a.m.,” said Smith.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the two displaced individuals, but now they are being taken care of by family, he said.
The structure and contents were a total loss, with damage estimated at $140,000, but the residence was insured, Smith said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, said Smith, noting that the state police fire marshal was called which is a normal procedure.
Jefferson County EMS was also at the scene of the fire.