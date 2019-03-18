Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh is happy to be home.
“I’m glad to be back in the area and extremely excited to get the opportunity to work hard to make the community a better place to live,” said Arbaugh, who was hired at the Feb. 4 supervisors’ meeting. The DuBois area native served as the municipal manager of Bethel Park near Pittsburgh before starting his new position as township manager on Feb. 11.
Overall, it’s a great job to have, he said.
“We have a really great board of supervisors, which is always helpful, who are really easy to work with and really open to new ideas and some changes,” said Arbaugh. “It makes it really easy on my part to work with those individuals. The staff here is fantastic. Everybody has just been great to work with, really good employees, and (I am) just really happy to be able to work with them.”
Sandy Township has a lot to offer, including its strong residential base, said Arbaugh.
“For example, I think Treasure Lake is just a wonderful gem, and hopefully, I’ll be moving into the lake in the near future,” said Arbaugh.
He said there are a lot of opportunities throughout the township to come together — from living, enjoying the outdoors, to working, with the good commercial and industrial facilities within the community.
“And there’s lots of room for growth,” he said.
Arbaugh said his main goal right now is to work out the sewer and water situation with the City of DuBois.
“I think we’re finally closing in on that. I do think we are close to an agreement. Once we get that behind us, that’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for us,” Arbaugh said. “Right now the (DuBois-Sandy) committee’s focused on how can Sandy Township own, operate, and maintain Sandy Township’s system, and have this long-term rate agreement with the City of DuBois.”
Arbaugh said he believes economic development opportunities will increase once the sewer and water issues are resolved between the city and the township.
“Once we understand where we’re at, we have the potential to expand our sewer and water services to areas that currently don’t have those services, to really attract industrial and commercial facilities into the area,” he said.
He would also like to work with the city on expanding recreational facilities in the area, such as the walking/biking trail system.
“That’s big, and I think once we get over this sewer/water hump, we can start focusing on good projects like that,” said Arbaugh.
Prior to working in Bethel Park, Arbaugh served as township manager of South Londonderry Township in Lebanon County. Before that he worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for almost 10 years as a Section Chief in the Clean Water Program, managing various stormwater and wastewater programs.
Arbaugh is also a combat veteran, having served in the U.S. Army’s 459th engineering company during Operation Iraqi Freedom from December 2002 through April 2004. In Iraq, the 459th became the first Army unit since World War II to build a bridge under fire. That bridge allowed the I Marine Expeditionary Forces to cross the Diyala River into southern Baghdad.
Arbaugh has a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Resource Management from Keystone College in La Plume and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Kutztown University.
He said he believes personnel management is one of his greatest strengths.
“Just keeping the employees motivated, making sure that they’re getting the training they need, and listening to their ideas,” said Arbaugh. “We have some very long-term employees and with a lot of good ideas that they want to share and see projected forward. So that’s definitely one of my strengths.”
In his spare time, Arbaugh enjoys spending time with his two sons, Teddy and Beau, and his wife, Zoe. He is an avid runner, recently completing the Pittsburgh Marathon, and a fisherman. Arbaugh also enjoys spending time hiking with his family.
