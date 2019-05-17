PUNXSUTAWNEY — A homeless man faces charges of arson in connection with a May 13 incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Officer Heather Zeitler of the Punxsutawney Borough Police received a call for assistance from the Punxsutawney Fire Department for a vehicle fire at the Cen-Clear parking lot at 109 Elk Run Avenue.
Upon arrival, Officer Zeitler spoke to Fire Chief Doug Mcafoos who informed her that the fire was intentionally set in the front seat of the vehicle. Mcafoos and Zeitler then called the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.
According to the affidavit, Zeitler was approached by Joshua Blystone, who asked to be taken into custody. When she asked on what charge, Blystone reportedly told her he was the owner of the car and he set the fire. Zeitler then took him into custody.
In a written statement, Blystone is reported to have said he set the fire because he was homeless and tired of running.
Blystone is scheduled to appear at a June 25 preliminary hearing at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock at 11 a.m.