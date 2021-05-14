FOX TWP. — Fox Township in Elk County has launched its Hometown Heroes banner program, and is welcoming more veterans to apply.
Fox Township Secretary-Treasurer Kathy Dowie said this program was initiated by the Leadership Elk and Cameron (LEC) program last year. The project included having several Elk County communities participate, aiming for Fox Township, St. Marys, Ridgway and Benezette.
“The Fox Township supervisors were on-board with the project from the start. They agreed that we would handle the sales and be responsible for putting the banners up and taking them down each winter,” she said.
The banners were to be displayed on utility poles, Dowie said, so the township had to apply for a permit from West Penn Power. The LEC group prepared application forms and a sales plan, contacting Rileigh Outdoor Decor for pricing. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
Although the project was put on hold, Fox Township continued with the permitting process, and it announced the start of sales around April 20, said Dowie.
“A little more than a week later, we already had 50 banners purchased,” she said.
The township has 80 banners sold as of right now, with that information already sent to Rileigh for the production process. The next group of banners will be sent as soon as the first ones are approved.
“Our plan is to have the banners displayed by the end of June – just in time for the Fourth of July. Our road crew will be hanging the banners,” Dowie said.
There is room for 160 banners, with two displayed on each pole that was approved.
“If sales should exceed that, we could look at getting additional poles approved,” she said.
Any veteran who lived in Fox Township at some point in their life may be honored with a banner, said Dowie. They can participate by completing an application and returning it to the township office with a photo of the veteran, preferably in uniform, and a check for the banner. The photo can be scanned at the office and given right back.
Information and applications are available at www.foxtownship.com, or a hard copy can be picked up at the office, Corner Market, MJ’s Mini Mart, First Chance, Fox Township Firemen’s Club, Fox Post 511 American Legion, First Commonwealth Bank, the Kersey Post Office and the Dagus Mines Post Office.
The double-sided vinyl banners include the service person’s name, rank, branch and era of service, medals and a photograph.
The project has received a vast amount of community support, said Dowie.
“Everyone here agrees –this is a great project because it honors our veterans,” she said. “They all gave up so much to defend the freedom of our country. They deserve the recognition.”