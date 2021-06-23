ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Council members welcomed presenters to kick off its Monday evening meeting at City Hall.
Susan Herzing, project coordinator for the Hometown Heroes banners project, said the effort was started by the Leadership Elk and Cameron Counties program a couple of years prior to COVID-19. After it was put on hold, the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 took it over.
So far, 48 people have signed up for banners, said Herzing, and there are 66 poles available to hang them.
The banners have a five-year warranty, she noted. Each one costs $200.
The hope is to have the banners hanging prior to the Fall Fest, said Herzing. The city will take them down prior to Christmas, and the St. Marys American Legion will make sure they are taken care of.
Some banners can have one or two photos, one on the front and one on the back, for both sides of traffic to see, said Herzing. The project features both living and deceased veterans.
The project cutoff will be the end of this week, if all payments are collected.
Councilman Bob Roberts and Mayor Chris Pletcher each thanked Herzing and the Legion Post 103 for taking over an important project.
St. Marys Airport Authority Chairman Bill Laird was the second presenter, discussing the self-servicing fuel system at the St. Marys Municipal Airport.
The authority recently went to an Elk County Commissioners meeting, he said, where they offered to contribute $12,500 for an upgraded fuel system.
With that, however, Laird noted that the airport normally receives $10,000 from the county, and the commissioners have informed them they aren’t receiving those regular funds this year.
So, Laird asked if the city would help “defer” one of the two. A quote for the QTPod Fuel System was $11,405, and it would cost roughly $1,200 to install the system online. The originally installation of the system was in 1996.
“We are looking for extra help, if possible, from our three municipalities,” he says, noting that those are the City of St. Marys, Elk County and Fox Township.