The City of DuBois has begun erecting the first group of Hometown Hero banners — which honor area military and first responders who have served their country and community — on lampposts throughout the downtown area.
Last year, the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group invited the community to purchase the banners for its fundraising project which honors DuBois’ Hometown Heroes, including military, police, firefighters and EMTs, past and present.
“I am extremely pleased with how well the banners turned out,” said Lisa Gabler, a DDRG board member who is spearheading the effort. “They are bright and colorful and the heroes’ pictures came out wonderful. It has been exciting to watch as they are getting hung on the lamp poles and being spread throughout downtown and the new Main Street Streetscape Project.”
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the banner project is another enhancement to the downtown area.
“This is one more thing that makes our city ‘The best place to live and the best place to work,’” said Suplizio. “What better way to honor the first responders and veterans of the area than erecting these banners on the new lamp posts in the city. Displaying their pictures also serves as a remembrance for their families.”
Suplizio said the banners are being installed as city workers have time in between other projects throughout DuBois.
A total of 63 banners were purchased and include the person’s picture, name, branch of service, medallion logo with branch or service, and the sponsor’s name.
The banners are 18 inches wide and 36 inches high and are being displayed on street lights throughout the city.
Applications for the second banner project are available in the DDRG office at the Parkside Community Center, 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois, or at the Gabler Agency — Farmers Insurance at 21 W. Long Ave., DuBois.
Check out the Facebook page at DuBoisHometownHeroes or www.facebook.com/DuBoisHometownHeroes for an online submission form and additional information.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31 and will only be processed with a fully completed form, photo, proof of service and a check or money order made payable to: DuBois Renaissance Inc. Please put “Hometown Heroes” in the memo. Banner placement will be solely at the discretion of the City of DuBois.
Gabler said the response from people in the community and outside the community has been positive.
“Everyone loves them,” said Gabler. “The second round may be even bigger than the first. We have been contacted by other communities who really liked our Hometown Hero Banner program and wanted more information to try and get their own.”