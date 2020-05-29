CORSICA — William Joseph Sivak Jr has waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the case of the alleged homicide of his roommate Amos Smail.
Sivak called police around 8:30 a.m. on May 10 to report that he had shot Smail, giving his identity and location during the call.
When police arrived, Sivak allegedly told them he shot Smail because he had been “acting crazy” and accusatory toward him for some time. It became too much for him to handle when Smail began accusing him of tampering with his hand tools again that morning.
Sivak allegedly confessed to shooting Sivak in the chest with his .22 before returning it to the house.
He is still in custody at the Jefferson County Jail with no prospects of bail due to the nature of the crime. The case has been moved to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
Jury selection for this case is scheduled to take place on Sept. 8 with President Judge John Foradora. Sivak is being represented by Jefferson Co. Public Defender John Ingros in this case.