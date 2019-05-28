A large crowd gathered Monday for the annual Memorial Day service at Morningside Cemetery in DuBois to remember and never forget those fallen soldiers, both men and women, that paid the ultimate price for America’s freedom.
Maj. Christopher R. Knarr, who enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1990 and retired in 2011, was the main speaker. His biography includes being selected for Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 and reporting for duty in July 2007. He flew six times as a Marine One co-pilot for the President and 17 times on Marine Two missions for the Vice President. Knarr served on 37 trips in support of the President of the United States, three as a Detachment Officer-in-Charge.
“Today, we honor our fallen heroes by remembering them and the families they left behind, by reflecting on their service and sacrifice, and responding by living differently because we know the cost to protect the freedoms that we enjoy,” said Knarr.
Knarr noted that there are more than 2,200 veterans buried at Morningside Cemetery, “some who have given their lives in service to our country.”
To many Americans, Memorial Day is simply the start of summer and they are looking forward to vacations and time with friends and families, said Knarr.
“But we must carry the torch of the true meaning of Memorial Day, to honor and remember our fellow Americans who have given their all for our better tomorrow,” Knarr said.
America’s sons and daughters must never be forgotten and it’s important to continue to support Gold Star families, said Knarr.
“We must always reflect on the cost of all that we hold dear and pass on to the next generation our heightened sense of duty to honor the memory of our fallen service members,” said Knarr.
Post 17 of the American Legion, with the support of Post 813 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, hosted the ceremony.
Speakers and special guests included Post 17 Commander Denny Knarr, Post 813 Commander Dan Kalgren, DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, DuBois Mayor Gary Gilbert, and Clearfield County Commissioners John Sobel and Antonio Scotto.
The DuBois Area High School band provided musical interludes and Brennan Bell sang the National Anthem and America the Beautiful.
The VFW Honor Guard, DuBois Honor Guard, Boy Scout Troop 36, John Fritz and Paul Sprague, VFW chaplain-elect, also participated.
The placing of flags was carried out by Richard Coccimiglio, Revolutionary War; Ben Cramer, Civil War; Mike White, first vice president, and the Polish Amvets, World War I; Bud Short, Sons of the American Legion, World War II; Scott Kirk, SAL, Korean War; J.D. Lester, Vietnam War; Jake Short, SAL, Persian Gulf war, and Billie Jo Powers, global war on terrorism.
Wreaths were placed by Powers and Cramer on behalf of Gold Star Mothers, Elaine Knarr and White on behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Jordan Brinkley and Coccimiglio on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary, Shirley Good and Alainha Kiehlmer on behalf of VFW Auxiliary, Donna Vance and Dave Gralla on behalf of DAV Auxiliary, White and Jake Short on behalf of Persian Gulf veterans, Mary and Dayton Nixon on behalf of the global war on terrorism and Daryl Almedarez and Bud Short on behalf of Sons of the American Legion.