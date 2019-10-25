RIDGWAY — A craft and vendor fair recently brought awareness and funds for congenital heart defects to Elk County.
The “Hope for Hearts Fall and Holiday Vendor/Craft Fair” was held in Ridgway Oct. 20, welcoming more than 40 vendors and 100 raffle-auction items.
Jana Walters, president of the Congenital Heart Defect Coalition of North Central Pennsylvania, said the organization was started so that people in the community could have somewhere to go for support.
“Our mission is to raise awareness for congenital heart defects, and raise funds for research and our family assistance program,” she said. “Research is what helps keep our kids with heart defects healthy with new procedures that are being perfected daily. We hope to be able to help families who are going through heart surgeries, procedures and just being a source of support.”
The CHDC also has a “heart bags” program, where bags stuffed with goodies are donated to children in area hospitals in Elk, McKean, Clearfield Potter and Jefferson counties, said Walters.
Currently, volunteers are putting together 75 heart-care bags for children undergoing heart procedures at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, filled with things like journals, activity books, fuzzy socks and hand sanitizer.
As a nonprofit organization, the CHDC relies on fundraisers to help with many expenses, including liability and officer’s insurance, licensing fees and dues, Walters said, as well as fund the family program, heart bags and research efforts.
“We hope that through fundraising events we will be able to expand in the future,” she added.
The organization was started in 2016, Walters said, but this is the first year that a vendor show was held in Ridgway.
There was food, music and a variety of vendors, including crocheted items, wreaths, homemade pies, clothing and household items and more.
The event was also a participator in the “Kindness for Kinsley” project, Walters added, accepting items for foster-care children like diapers, wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hair brushes, children’s shampoos, journals and books and craft items.
The CHDC of North Central Pennsylvania is hoping to start a quarterly newsletter, Walters added, to keep people updated on upcoming events.
Anyone looking to get involved can visit www.north-central-pa.chdcoalition.org or visit the CHD Coalition of North Central PA’s Facebook page.