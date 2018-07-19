DuBOIS — Even during the heat of summer, cancer patients can get cold, so the donation of 80 blankets from Johnson Subaru to Hahne Regional Cancer Center, part of Penn Highlands DuBois, brings comfort and warmth to those who need it most.
Jim Miller, the manager for the Penn Highlands’ Radiation Oncology Department, described what a donation like this can mean to the patients with whom he works.
“We see a whole variety of patients, more so elderly,” Miller said. “But regardless of their age, patients, even in the middle of summer, can use a blanket. They’re tired and so blankets are good all year. We go through warm blankets here all all the time.”
Miller also noted that people often think a national program doesn’t reach smaller towns, but this gesture is proof that it does.
For the third consecutive year, Subaru of America, Inc. and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) have been spreading love, hope and warmth to cancer patients and their families in communities across the country. Over the past two years, Subaru Loves to Care, the health-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise philanthropic platform, has allowed LLS and Subaru to deliver blankets, messages of hope and arts and crafts kits to 70,000 patients in more than 400 hospitals through 475 Subaru retailers. With the goal of donating more simple comforts to more patients year after year, Subaru and LLS look to achieve a new record during 2018 Subaru Loves to Care month, kicking off in June.
“Subaru Loves to Care is all about improving the health of our local communities and we are proud to once again work alongside our valued partner, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, to continue supporting patients and their families battling cancer,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president of marketing at Subaru of America. “We hope that through this program, our gestures of hope will comfort and warm those who need it most.”
In June, Subaru and LLS brought the Subaru Loves to Care initiative to life at 498 Subaru retailers across the country, including Johnson Subaru in DuBois. Visitors to Subaru retailers were given a chance to write personalized messages of hope to cancer patients in their local communities, and anyone can send an online message of support at www.lls.org/subaru. Those who wrote a message of hope at a Subaru retailer also received a reusable tote bag to help spread awareness of LLS and the automaker’s goal to provide hope and care, one gesture at a time.
In July, Subaru retailers are partnering with local LLS chapters nationwide to deliver nearly 40,000 blankets and 7,700 arts and crafts kits, along with messages of hope written by Subaru customers, to those fighting cancer in hospitals and treatment centers across the country.
Johnson Subaru donated 80 blankets and 10 arts and crafts kits to Hahne Regional Cancer Center.
In addition, LLS collected inspiring stories and photographs of recipients to serve as a reminder of the good the Subaru Loves to Care program brings to thousands of patients nationwide.
According to LLS President and CEO Dr. Louis J. DeGennaro, “The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has helped millions impacted by cancer throughout our almost 70-year history, funding breakthrough research to advance lifesaving treatments and cures, and providing support and advocacy for patients. But the fight against blood cancers cannot be won without supporters such as Subaru and their customers. Every voice, every action, every contribution is needed and valued. We are committed to working tirelessly until we find a cure.”
