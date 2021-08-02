TROUTVILLE — State police in DuBois investigated a horse and buggy/SUV accident which occurred at 8:51 p.m. on July 25 on Route 410 (Main Street) in Troutville Borough, Clearfield County.
The police said the crash occurred as a horse and buggy, operated by Harvey D. Byler, 49, Punxsutawney, was traveling west on Main Street at First Street and a marked PSP 2017 Ford Explorer, driven by Zackary K. Beers, 31, DuBois, was traveling east on Main Street just before First Street.
The horse on the buggy became startled by mailboxes on the side of the road and panicked, the police said. Byler attempted to control the horse, but was unable to do so.
The police said Beers saw what was happening and came to a stop, but the horse lunged and crossed into his lane, striking the SUV in the driver side rear quarter panel with its head, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
Neither the horse, the driver and other two occupants of the buggy were injured. Beers, who was wearing his seatbelt, sustained no injury.
The buggy stopped in a pull off/parking lot north of Main Street, while the SUV turned around and stopped behind the buggy, the police said.