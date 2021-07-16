RIDGWAY — A Ridgway program that uses horses for healing is in need of more volunteers to assist with its regular tasks and activities.
Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies, located at 877 Long Level Road in Ridgway, is an all-volunteer effort that operates from a four-generation family farm facility. Founder Amanda Balon started the therapeutic riding facility around five years ago.
Riders working on a variety of things enroll in lessons, including muscle building, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, sensory disorders, focus, confidence and emotion control. Lessons are structured to the rider’s needs, and they are paired with a horse who interacts with them in a positive manner.
The program has grown, said Balon, with currently 32 riders enrolled, some of whom include riders with nonverbal autism, Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. These riders require two to three volunteers per lesson.
BMFNT is also hosting its summer program, welcoming youth to the farm for activities.
Volunteers are needed on a weekly basis, said Balon, for things like side-walking, leading horses and cleaning stalls.
Younger volunteers can learn many useful characteristics through volunteer work, said Balon, such as patience, hard work and discipline.
Experience isn’t required for those interested in volunteering, Balon noted.
“We can teach them everything they need to know,” she said.
Volunteering can be a rewarding experience for a young person looking to give back or someone who is retired, too, said Balon. There are around three or four volunteers who come to the farm regularly, one of them being Janice Eberly.
Never having been around horses previously, Eberly said she has learned so much about them and fallen in love with them along the way.
“It brings me a lot of calmness and joy,” Eberly said of volunteering, noting that she enjoys being around the children. “I really just love it.”
She typically volunteers each Wednesday, she said, and she and her husband, Mark, also clean stables and do other chores.
There is very much a sense of accomplishment that comes with volunteering her time, said Eberly, who is now retired.
It has also been great for her to see how good Balon works with children and riders, she noted.
Visit the BMFNT Facebook page or www.bigmaplefarmnt.net. Contact Balon at 814-335-0804 or bmfntinc@gmail.com for more information.