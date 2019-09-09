BRANDY CAMP — The Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club presented St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a $10,000 check at its Thursday evening meeting.
Duey Geitner said this is the first year they have donated to St. Jude, and it took almost a year of bingo fundraisers to collect the $10,000. Bingo is held at the Holy Cross Center in Brandy Camp at 6:15 p.m. every Sunday.
“Whatever kids are involved in, we want to support it,” Geitner said.
“We all have a soft spot for the kids, and what better way to help them then to do this,” added Lions member Brad Black.
Sis Geitner said that it wasn’t until recently she found out many Lions members already donate to the children’s hospital.
Brittany Clark of SJCRH opened the meeting with a speech, starting with the personal connected that brought her into charity work — losing a close friend to Hodgkin’s lymphoma in just the fifth grade.
“When I got to college, I decided I was going to do whatever I could to help support St. Jude,” she said.
Clark also talked about the dream of SJCRH’s Founder Danny Thomas.
Clark went on to tell the story of a St. Jude patient, originally from the Pittsburgh area, who needed treatment for a brain tumor. St. Jude is now paying for the child to have treatments at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh so the family can be closer to home.
“What groups like yours are doing locally has an impact around the world,” Clark said.
The Horton-Brockway Area Lions Club has 74 members, Geitner said, all of whom are from Elk, Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Lions Club District Governor Linda Lupro of DuBois will attend the next Lions meeting Oct. 3, Geitner said, where the club will present her with more than $2,000 worth of checks for district projects.
The Lions will also host a “Kids Christmas Party” at Bandit’s Hideaway in Brockport Dec. 14, buying each child a $25 gift. The club’s biggest fundraiser, a Nascar celebration, will be held in February.
Anyone interested in the Lions Club is welcome to attend a meeting, held on the first Thursday of the month at the HCC.