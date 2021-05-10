REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council began the early stages of creating a board for appeals to code violations, and approved increasing Code Enforcement Officer Nicole Walk’s hours through the summer.
“I would like to know, since we’re only using a little of the budget, if I could get an extra day during the summer months, and then you can take it away in the winter,” Walk asked.
She said there is only about $3,000 used of the allotted $27,000 so far, and believes this change will easily fit the budget.
Walk said there is much more to do during the summer months, and is working 40 hours a week to make sure she doesn’t get behind on anything. Council President Bill Cebulskie looked over the budget items for code enforcement to check how this would affect them.
Walk suggested adding an extra day around April and removing it in September or October.
“I’m showing all my work and that I’m not wasting time, that’s for sure,” Walk said.
Cebulskie said this increase will not affect the amount approved in the budget, and Walk will still be in the budget.
“That was allotted between part-time help for code enforcement and any summer maintenance, and that’s going to keep us way within budget still,” Cebulskie said.
The council approved an increase of eight hours a week from May through September for Walk.
Walk said she has been providing everyone the information needed if they wish to file an appeal, but no one has acted on it yet.
She said with the increase in violations she has been asked about appeals and “thought it’s better to be prepared” regarding a board to hear appeals. Every person has 20 days to appeal a decision made regarding code violations, according to Walk.
Walk told the council she believes they will have a citizen board and they might want a contractor involved. Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan will be asked to look into the legalities of such a board for further action.
“Fortunately we haven’t had to use it, but I know eventually we’re going to,” Walk said.