BIG RUN — Fire departments from Jefferson and Clearfield counties were dispatched to a fully involved structure fire on the Big Run Prescottville Road in Henderson Township near Big Run Thursday afternoon for a report of a garage on fire.
Big Run Fire Chief Scott Bowers was the first to arrive on scene, making the call for a second alarm even before making it to the structure. He explained someone close by said they could see the smoke, so rather than wait, he made the call.
“It already involved the house, the garage was fully engulfed and almost on the ground, it was really close to the house, only feet away,” Bowers said.
Bowers reported all the occupants and pets were already out of the house when he arrived.
He also added three additional tankers on the second alarm, wanting to be fully prepared.
“We focused on the house right away. As fast as I could try to stop the house, that was our first focus. We still had handlines on the garage cooling it, getting the flames knocked down,” Bowers said. “We put two crews in right away, one from us and one from Sykesville.”
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. and shortly after the 20 minute mark, Bowers called for the evacuation of the structure by all emergency personnel.
“They were in the house and roof sagged and we had to regroup and rethink about things,” Bowers said. “You’ve got to think about it when the roof starts coming in like that.”
About an hour into fighting the fire, Bowers radioed to the county that it was “starting to look pretty good out here.” He said by then it was pretty much extensive overhaul.
“The house is going to be a total loss. Half of it was saved, it was stopped but it’s beyond repair,” Bowers said.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a second evacuation order was issued for the firefighters. Bowers reported no injuries occurred, “just a lot of heat exhaustion.” Several guys were taking turns getting to air conditioning. Bowers said it was a tough day on everyone.
He said the fire was accidental. Big Run volunteer fire fighters did not get back to their station until after 7 p.m., spending about five hours on scene.
“You don’t realize you do it. It was just so much overhaul with the roof and the way it was and trying to be safe. Doing things as safely as possible, it takes a lot to do,” Bowers said.
The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the homeowner in relocation. Fire departments which responded included Jefferson County; Big Run, Sykesville, Reynoldsville, McCalmont Township, Central, and Elk Run and Clearfield County; Sandy Township, Adrian Sandy, Union Township, and J.E. DuBois. Sykesville Ambulance also responded to the scene.