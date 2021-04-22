DuBOIS — House to Home, a new downtown DuBois store under the leadership of SquareOne Community, a nonprofit organization designed to assist people from “surviving to thriving,” held a grand opening Wednesday.
House to Home, located at 49 W. Long Ave., DuBois, offers gently-used furniture and home goods at reasonable and affordable prices, said House to Home Director Angel Smith.
Smith noted that House to Home is a partnership with Tri County Church, Miller Home and Lezzer Lumber.
The money made through purchases from the store goes back into the community, said Smith.
“The inventory goes out as quickly as it comes in. There’s new items every week,” said Smith, adding that the store opened approximately nine weeks ago.
Everyone is welcome to stop by and check out House to Home, which will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Anyone can purchase items from the store,” said Smith. “We also take donations during business hours.”
One of the upcoming programs to be offered by SquareOne starting in May will focus on life coaching. More details will be announced as they become available.
The overall goal of SquareOne is to try and be present in the DuBois area, while also hoping to have a presence in all the communities where Tri County Church campuses are located, she said.
Another House to Home store is located at 310 Union Ave., in Altoona, where they will hold a grand opening on May 12.