BROOKVILLE — A Houtzdale man faces felony charges for theft after being caught with a stolen camping trailer on Oct. 25
Marienville based state police filed charges against Matthew Alan Wisor, 26, of Houtzdale, on Oct. 28, including two felony charges for theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.
The charges were filed after Brookville Borough Police conducted a routine traffic stop of a 1999 Dodge pickup pulling a 2007 Jayco camping trailer on Allegheny Boulevard. The officer reportedly noted that the trialer did not have lights required under the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.
During the traffic stop, police found that Wisor was driving with a suspended license from a previous DUI conviction. Upon further investigation they reportedly also found numerous safety and equipment violations with the camping tailer and truck.
Reportedly Wisor granted police permission to search the vehicle, which led their finding finding items of drug paraphernalia.
According to Brookville Police, further investigation showed the camping trailer had previously belonged to someone from Brookville who had sold it to Dale Smith’s Camper Sales in Brookville in July. When police contacted the owner of the camper sales firm, they determined the camper had not been sold or purchased by anyone, and was supposed to still be on the property. The camper, truck, and Wisor were then turned over to state police.
A preliminary hearing for Wisor has not yet been scheduled, but his case has been filed through Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.