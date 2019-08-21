BROOKVILLE — A common thread among all the Grassroots employees present at the Herbology ribbon cutting is that they found their way to the medical marijuana industry through a passion for health.
Community Marketing Manager Ian Gibbs, has been in the industry for a little over a year. He has a background in sports and health science. Gibbs has his own medical marijuana card related to his status as a disabled veteran, and began researching other illnesses.
He was originally a teacher of children with special needs. During one summer, he was working with a child who has epilepsy. This child had a magnet that Gibbs had to rub over his heart when he suffered a seizure.
“I was a card-holder myself... and I wanted to do some research as far as the benefits for epilepsy. I found it, and I took it to this kid’s mom,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said marijuana transitions to the health and wellness world like a supplement.
“The more research I did, the more information I learned, the more educated I became, the more passionate I became about it,” Gibbs said.
He applied for an internship with the company, and instead they offered him a position once having seen his resume. He attributes his position to luck, as he works on the corporate side of the industry.
Other members of the marketing team present were Erica Kunkle and Jamie Apperson.
Kunkle worked in pharmaceutical sales for many years before moving into medical insurance.
“I’ve seen all sides of the healthcare industry... I’m a true believer in the health benefits of medical marijuana,” Kunkle said.
Once she found her passion for the industry, she realized she wanted to be part of the grower side of it. She researched all the approved companies before deciding which one would be the best fit for her and vice versa. She feels she found a good fit with Grassroots.
Her colleague, Apperson, had worked in marketing for one of Pennsylvania’s major liquor companies before deciding she wanted to be using her marketing skills for something health related. She has always been a supporter of medical marijuana, and passionate about health and wellness.
It was by chance that she met Kunkle and other members of the team during an event Grassroots held in State College. When a position in marketing opened, they remembered meeting her, and reached out to her about the opportunity. Apperson has been with the company about a month now, and is happy about the change in jobs.