KNOXDALE — The Meade Chapel United Methodist Church held a human trafficking seminar to inform locals on how to spot and help those at risk, or possibly already caught in a bad situation.
Robin McMillen, a legal advocate through Passages, explained who is at a higher risk of being trafficked, and how extensive the problems can be, even after someone has been pulled from the situation.
She explained that runaway children are at a high risk of being trafficked because children who run away don’t usually have a plan of what they’re going to do once they run. Sometimes they will be taken in by an adult who will clothe and feed them in return for sexual acts.
“They are running from something, but not necessarily with a plan to go somewhere,” McMillen said.
Foster children are also at a high risk for being trafficked. According to McMillen, most foster children are in the system because their parents have a drug addiction in this area. Children are sometimes bounced around to multiple foster homes, and they finally get sick of it and will run away. Some children can be trafficked right out of their own home, they don’t have to be taken out of the county. Drug addictions will make people do awful things, and some children are trafficked by their own family.
McMillen said human trafficking is such a prevalent issue because of money, and it was a $32 billion dollar business in 2017. Unlike drugs that dealers have to keep replenishing, they can sell the same person over, and over again. Pennsylvania is ranked 13th in the nation for human trafficking.
“Once you sell the drug it’s gone,” McMillen said. “You always need a new supply, but you can sell a human over, and over, and over again.”
She also explained that most victims are not going to come up and ask for help. McMillen said Human trafficking is discovered, never disclosed. Often the police will go into a drug bust and find a young girl being kept in a bedroom, or a CYS worker will go to check on the child who hasn’t been in school for several weeks and discover the trafficking.
The first problem that faces many people when they are rescued from being trafficked, especially for adults who are trafficked, is where they will go. They will need housing, food, and long-term mental health. They often leave the situation with out any kind of identification, no birth certificate, driver’s license, or social security card. There are few resources available to help people leaving these situations.
Children can go into foster care, but they will still suffer from trauma. Children will sometimes enter the foster care system with addictions, STDs, and no sense of boundaries or affection because of the situation they’ve been in.
McMillen also said there is a shortage of foster families that are equipped to deal with children like this. Many children will sabotage any efforts to get close to them because they’ve never known how to properly have a meaningful connections with adults. It’s a very difficult situation to deal with, and help someone heal from.
McMillen said the best thing everyone can do is to pay attention to the people around them, and always report if they have a concern. She does forensic interviews with the Child Advocacy Center, and said she would rather people call to report suspicious behavior that might be nothing, than not report a child who could be in danger.
“We would rather go through 1,000 (interviews) that aren’t anything, than allow one to fall through the crack, so it’s never wrong, you’re not burdening the system by making that phone call,” McMillen said.