DuBOIS — A Hurricane Florence relief drive for the victims of North Carolina and South Carolina is currently under way by the DuBois Pennsylvania Humanitarian Riders Club.
Ten of the members will be leaving DuBois early Thursday morning to travel to North Carolina to help those in need after the devastating storm, according to Tim Loomis, CEO of the club. The biker group raises money and donates it to homeless animal shelters in the area. Members fight for stronger animal cruelty laws in the state, support local charities, and provide funeral escorts for veterans.
Since Monday, the group has had a trailer parked at the DuBois Salvation Army building, 119 S. Jared St., DuBois, and has been accepting the following donations: Non-perishable foods only, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, pet food and cash donations to help the people in North Carolina and South Carolina, said Loomis. They will be there from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday for anyone who would like to donate.
Loomis said some members had already planned to go to Mt. Airy, N.C.
“We have so many people that we know that have families that are down there, it just worked out,” said Loomis. “I said if we could get a drop-off point, the Salvation Army is already on the ground there, and one thing led to another. We are taking the donations down there to North Carolina where they can distribute to other Salvation Armys.”
For more information, call Loomis at 814-591-6364.
