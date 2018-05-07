DuBOIS — Baseball and softball games between the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals and the DuBois Area High School Beavers brought the community together during the third annual “City Classic” games Saturday.
In the first game, the Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team defeated the DuBois Area Beavers, 10-1, at Showers’ Field. It was the first time the Cardinals have beaten the Beavers at the ‘City Classic.’
In the second game, which was held at the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field in the DuBois City Park, the DuBois Lady Beavers softball team thrilled the crowd with a late-game rally to defeat the Lady Cardinals 6-5. The two teams are now even in the ‘City Classic’ games since this is the second year the softball teams have participated in the event.
“Once again, it was a beautiful day for two great schools to get to play on some of the premier parks in our area, if not the entire state,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “it was nice to see the whole community come out and support both schools. Both games had an excellent crowd. I cannot thank everyone enough for all the help and support and getting both schools to put on such a great event for our community.”
Suplizio gave a special “hats off” to DuBois Area School District Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton and DCC Headmaster Gretchen Caruso and their staff for putting on a “fabulous event.” He also thanked the city employees and construction workers who prepared for the day.
The game between the two rival area schools was not the only entertainment provided Saturday. There were various giveaways and a home run derby held between innings at both games.
The DuBois Area Little League operated the concession stands at the games.
A live band, Down To the Wire, capped off the evening.
Admission was free to the hundreds of fans who attended.
The City of DuBois is set to host the 2018 USCAA Small College World Series for both baseball and softball beginning Monday, May 14 through Thursday, May 18.
A total of 20 teams — 10 baseball and 10 softball — will be in DuBois for championship week. The baseball tournament will be held at Showers’ Field, while the softball event will take place at the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field.
Championship Week will kick off with a welcoming event at Showers’ Field on Sunday, May 13. There will be a parade featuring all 20 teams, a home run derby for both softball and baseball players, a music concert and a fireworks show to cap off the night.
