DuBOIS — Hunting enthusiasts expressed their objections Monday to an arrangement between the city and Thomas Hibbert Jr. to “lease” three parcels on the city’s watershed property in Union Township for two years.
The deal was approved by the city’s Watershed Committee and the city council in July. it involves filming a promotional piece for the “Friends in Wild Places” television show on the Pursuit channel.
It would require posting the tracts, which total 180 acres, to prevent any hunting on them. Permission to post the ground was received in September and since that was too close for hunting season, Hibbert did not post them until December.
The sportsmen were unaware that they would be unable to hunt those properties.
Threats against Hibbert and his wife were made on social media, including a suggestion that “we hunt them.” In response, Hibbert said Monday the tracts will be closed to hunters for the full two years.
Several sportsmen protested posting public land for private purposes.
City Solicitor Toni Cherry clarified that the lands in question are not public gamelands. They are, she said, private property owned by the City of DuBois. They are not “public” just because the city owns them. Like any landowner, the city can control activities on that land.
The debate went on for more than a half-hour without any change in the arrangement with Hibbert, who cited fear of injury or damage to his equipment because of the threats as the reason that no hunting will be allowed to take place while he is working on the project.
Just for JesusBob Buddenbohn of Just for Jesus ministry near Brockway demanded on behalf of Bishop Jack Wisor that the city apologize for “knowingly and blatantly incorrect and false” statements made by Solicitor Cherry at the council’s Jan. 27 meeting.
Buddenbohn’s comments echoed sentiments expressed in a letter from Wisor dated Feb. 4.
The issue involves Right to Know requests from Wisor for some city records. Wisor was not at Monday’s meeting
Mayor Randy Schmidt invoked the three-minute limit for public comment by individual speakers and Buddenbohn concluded his remarks.
Schmidt told him that if Just for Jesus is going to write letters, he doesn’t need to attend council meetings and read them aloud.
He bristled at the letter’s closing line from Wisor: “I will give you until the next council meeting to take these actions, after which I will hold all of you liable and accountable for allowing her falsehoods to remain on the public record.”
Wisor’s request came in connection with his daughter’s death from a drug overdose in July. The records he seeks are from police records. In August, he informed the city that unless it relented, he would not admit anyone from DuBois to the homeless shelter at his facility in Snyder Township near Brockway unless City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio or police Chief Blaine Clark requested it. That action came after Wisor unsuccessfully demanded an apology for comments allegedly made by Assistant Chief Dustin Roy.